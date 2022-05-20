Reliance Brands' Atlas of Affluence, India's first ever white paper on luxury, launched as yearly feature

The Atlas of Affluence (AOA) 2022, the digital magazine that tracks and leads conversations on Indian fashion, design, crafts, and retail, was launched in Mumbai on May 20, as a yearly feature.

Created by The Voice of Fashion (TVOF), a division of Reliance Brands Limited, AOA 2022, is the first such wide and deep white paper from India that dissects consumer behaviour studied through the prism of luxury.

Charting the post-pandemic market and the clearly altered consumer mindset through a specially commissioned study across six cities and markets of India, AOA 2022 has been published as a book with exclusively commissioned artworks, the company said in its press release.

This study uses the time graph of “pre-pandemic” and “post-pandemic” months to specify a comparative matrix. It also helps debunk long-held ideas about what affluence and luxury have meant to Indians.

The study was formulated over the last several months through scientifically designed consumer research to understand metro and non-metro differences among buyers, brands, and behavioural ideas behind consumption.

“In finance and business studies, affluence is about assets compared to liabilities. But for an evolved luxury market—which includes aesthetic finesse, awareness, aspiration, affordability, and distinction as well as trend-defining choices—affluence brings a new set of affirmations. It is a combination of wealth, assets, and high disposable incomes, with socio-cultural awareness, self-knowledge, and a responsible outlook. This comes out clearly in this white paper as the rise of the individual,” says Shefalee Vasudev, editor, The Voice of Fashion.

AOA, the press release said, is a strategy document for all those who create in India or for India, who make or market here and must have a finger on the pulse of the consumer. Beyond business strategy and numbers, there are a series of columns, interviews, ground reports and features stories on architecture, personal style, the ascendance of India in South Asian design and global luxury, the emergence of the gold collar consumer, and the growing market for beauty and wellness, the release added.

Disclaimer: Reliance Brands Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.