 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Reliance, BPCL among buyers using UAE currency for Russian oil

Bloomberg
Feb 08, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Buyers have shifted some transactions to the currency, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Payments vary from cargo to cargo, depending in part on the demands of specific traders, said the people, who requested anonymity as the details are private.

An attendant fills a motorbike with fuel at a Bharat Petroleum Corp. gas station in Hyderabad, India, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Indias urban consumption is driving recovery from late pandemic wave but has further intensified the divergence between cities and the hinterland, according to a report by Citigroup Inc released last week. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Reliance Industries Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd. and Nayara Energy Ltd. are among Indian refiners using United Arab Emirates dirham to pay for some shipments of Russian crude as they navigate Western sanctions.

Buyers have shifted some transactions to the currency, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Payments vary from cargo to cargo, depending in part on the demands of specific traders, said the people, who requested anonymity as the details are private.

Reliance, BPCL and Nayara didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The European Union’s recent ban on imports of refined oil products from Russia has positioned India as an increasingly important customer for the shipments. Russia has been India’s top crude supplier since June as cargoes previously bound for Europe have been diverted to Asia — often sold at well below the $60-a-barrel cap.