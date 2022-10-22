English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Watch Live: Diwali stock picks
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Reliance becomes first Indian company to post earnings call on metaverse

    The metaverse earnings call, which can be accessed through any device (even a smartphone), was produced in partnership with GMetri — a no-code metaverse creation platform, sources said. One does not need to wear an AR/VR headgear to access it.

    PTI
    October 22, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) posted the proceedings of its second quarter earnings call on the metaverse, becoming the first Indian firm to use the medium to engage with its stakeholders.


    The metaverse earnings call, which can be accessed through any device (even a smartphone), was produced in partnership with GMetri — a no-code metaverse creation platform, sources said. One does not need to wear an AR/VR headgear to access it.


    The metaverse content contains nearly an hour of results commentary, featuring Group Joint CFO V Srikanth (covering consolidated financials and business summary); President – Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) Kiran Thomas (covering Jio Platforms and Digital Services); Head of Strategy – RJIL Anshuman Thakur (covering Jio Digital Services – Financials); Strategy and Business Development – Reliance Retail Limited Gaurav Jain (covering Reliance Retail); and Senior Vice President – E&P Sanjay Roy (covering Hydrocarbons – Exploration and Production).


    Using it, analysts across the world tracking the company can toggle with slides and graphics placed on different screens as per the multiple buckets in the results presentation, they said. They can also download the RIL media release and the transcript of the media and analyst call in PDF formats.


    The RIL metaverse also has a special section comprising quotations from Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani. The metaverse is a virtual space that is built with the idea to immerse users within the online experience, mainly via virtual reality and augmented reality (VR, AR) while enabling them to interact with each other virtually.

    Close

    Related stories

    There are many types of metaverses, and one can engage in any of them, depending on their preferences — metaverse being the broad term for a virtual environment one typically enters as an avatar.

    PTI
    Tags: #metaverse #Reliance
    first published: Oct 22, 2022 05:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.