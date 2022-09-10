English
    Reliance arm to buy polyster business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters and Shubhlaxmi Polytex in slump sale

    The acquisitions totalling Rs 1,592 crore will be made by Reliance Petroleum Retail Ltd and are subject to approval of the competition watchdog as well as respective lenders of the targets

    Moneycontrol News
    September 10, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
    Representative Image


    A subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd has executed definitive agreements to buy the polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd (SPL) and Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd (SPTex) for Rs 1,522 crore and Rs 70 crore respectively in a slump sale on a going concern basis.

    The acquisitions totalling Rs 1,592 crore will be made by Reliance Petroleum Retail Ltd and are subject to approval of the competition watchdog as well as respective lenders of SPL and SPTex, said an exchange filing by Reliance Industries.

    SPL produces polyester fibre, yarns, and textile-grade chips through direct polymerisation as well as extruder spinning with value addition through texturising. It has a continuous polymerisation capacity of 2,52,000 mt per year. The firm has two production facilities, one each in Dahej (Gujarat) and Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli). At Dahej, SPTex operates a plant for the production of texturised yarn.

    Reliance Petroleum Retail will be making the acquisitions as part of its objective to grow its downstream polyester business.

    The turnover of SPL for financial years 2019, 2020 and 2021 was Rs 2,702.50 crore, Rs 2,249.08 crore and Rs 1,768.39 crore respectively and that for SPTex was Rs 337.02 crore, Rs 338.00 crore and Rs 267.40 crore

    respectively.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 09:40 am
