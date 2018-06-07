App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 06:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Reliance aims to raise consumer businesses' profits

RIL is aiming to raise the level of its profits from consumer-facing businesses such as retail and telecoms to that of its core energy operations, the company has said in its annual report.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's Reliance Industries is aiming to raise the level of its profits from consumer-facing businesses such as retail and telecoms to that of its core energy operations, the company said in its annual report on Thursday.

Reliance, which launched telecoms venture Jio in late 2016, will continue to evaluate and deploy wire line and wireless technologies for business solutions to consumers and enterprises, Chairman Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, said in a letter to shareholders.

Reliance is set to become one of the largest non-conventional gas producers in India through the production of coalbed methane, Ambani said.

The company, however, sounded a note of caution about its U.S. shale gas business, saying the business environment was challenging.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 06:31 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jio #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance Industries

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.