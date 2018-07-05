App
Jul 05, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance AGM LIVE: Looking to shift from a cyclical to annuity business, says Mukesh Ambani

The company is holding its 41st AGM since its IPO and the market will be closely watching the management's commentary. Please stay tuned for live updates.

  • Jul 05, 12:16 PM (IST)

  • Jul 05, 12:45 PM (IST)

  • Jul 05, 12:29 PM (IST)

    This year's AGM was a bagful of surprises. We got an upgrade for the JioPhone, a better variant for the phone, the launch of the highly-awaited fixed-line broadband and much more. 

  • Jul 05, 12:25 PM (IST)
  • Jul 05, 12:12 PM (IST)

    All these initiatives will enhance our capabilities and competencies, making us future-ready, as we transition from a cyclical business to annuity business: Mukesh Ambani

  • Jul 05, 12:10 PM (IST)

    Reliance Foundation’s rural transformation initiatives are focused on establishing strong market linkages for farmers and leveraging technology for better reach and impact. The initiatives now reach out to over 13,500 villages in 15 states: Mukesh Ambani

  • Jul 05, 12:03 PM (IST)

    Along with our partner BP, we will deploy various technologies to ensure that we start gas production from KG-D6 by 2020. We aim to achieve production of 30-35 million cubic meters of per day by 2022. 

  • Jul 05, 11:58 AM (IST)

    Ambani says that Reliance Industries is now the largest recycler of PET bottles in the country. 

  • Jul 05, 11:57 AM (IST)

    Our Jamnagar facility now has the world's largest paraxylene producing unit, says Mukesh Ambani. 

  • Jul 05, 11:55 AM (IST)

    The Jamnagar refinery has now completed 20 years of operations. 

  • Jul 05, 11:54 AM (IST)

    Our digital connectivity is the foundation for our education, healthcare, agriculture platforms, says Mukesh Ambani. 

  • Jul 05, 11:50 AM (IST)
  • Jul 05, 11:49 AM (IST)

    One in 5 internet users in India are on Network18's websites and one in 2 people watch its TV channels, says Mukesh Ambani. 

  • Jul 05, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Mukesh Ambani says Reliance Industries now has one of India's largest media and entertainment networks in its portfolio and that it is the partner of choice for any foreign media company operating in India. 

  • Jul 05, 11:45 AM (IST)

    We see the maximum scope in creating a unique online-to-offline platform, says Mukesh Ambani. This will be done by combining the resources of Reliance Retail and Jio's digital infrastructure. 

  • Jul 05, 11:43 AM (IST)

    Reliance Trendz continues to be the largest apparel seller in India, while Reliance Digital is the largest seller of electronics and digital products in the country. 

  • Jul 05, 11:41 AM (IST)

    Mukesh Ambani is now speaking about Reliance Retail. 

  • Jul 05, 11:39 AM (IST)

    RIL is currently running beta trials on tens of thousands of homes for the JioGigaFiber. Those interested can register through MyJio or Jio.com

  • Jul 05, 11:37 AM (IST)

    The JioPhone 2 will be priced at Rs 2,999, Ambani says. 

  • Jul 05, 11:36 AM (IST)

    Mukesh Ambani announces Monsoon Hungama offer for JioPhone, users can exchange their existing feature phones for a new JioPhone at just Rs 501. 

  • Jul 05, 11:34 AM (IST)

    Isha Ambani says that the JioGigaFiber network, along with all the necessary products necessary to turn a home into a JioGigaFiber smart home, will be installed by company servicemen in less than an hour. 

  • Jul 05, 11:33 AM (IST)

    Reliance Industries launches host of new smart home appliances such as smart doorbells and smart cameras. 

  • Jul 05, 11:31 AM (IST)

    Isha Ambani says that any child living in a JioGigaFiber home will get access to the best educational content in the world. Homes will be able to access real-time medical advice. 

  • Jul 05, 11:30 AM (IST)

    RIL launches JioGiga TV, a set-top box with ability to play videos at 4k resolution. 

  • Jul 05, 11:28 AM (IST)
  • Jul 05, 11:27 AM (IST)

    JioPhone 2 will feature horizontal screen viewing and a QWERTY keypad. 

  • Jul 05, 11:27 AM (IST)

    RIL launches high-end variant of JioPhone, named JioPhone 2

  • Jul 05, 11:26 AM (IST)

    Akash Ambani demonstrates use of YouTube and Facebook on JioPhone, checks into Birla Matushree on social media. 

  • Jul 05, 11:23 AM (IST)

    RIL announces addition of Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp to JioPhone. 

