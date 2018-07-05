Reliance AGM LIVE: Looking to shift from a cyclical to annuity business, says Mukesh Ambani

Live now
Jul 05, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
This year's AGM was a bagful of surprises. We got an upgrade for the JioPhone, a better variant for the phone, the launch of the highly-awaited fixed-line broadband and much more.
Reliance launches fixed-line JioGigaFiber, registrations open on August 15
Customers will be able to register interest for the high speed wired internet service starting August 15, leading up to simultaneous launched across 1,100 cities of India.
All these initiatives will enhance our capabilities and competencies, making us future-ready, as we transition from a cyclical business to annuity business: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Foundation’s rural transformation initiatives are focused on establishing strong market linkages for farmers and leveraging technology for better reach and impact. The initiatives now reach out to over 13,500 villages in 15 states: Mukesh Ambani
Along with our partner BP, we will deploy various technologies to ensure that we start gas production from KG-D6 by 2020. We aim to achieve production of 30-35 million cubic meters of per day by 2022.
Ambani says that Reliance Industries is now the largest recycler of PET bottles in the country.
Our Jamnagar facility now has the world's largest paraxylene producing unit, says Mukesh Ambani.
The Jamnagar refinery has now completed 20 years of operations.
Our digital connectivity is the foundation for our education, healthcare, agriculture platforms, says Mukesh Ambani.
One in 5 internet users in India are on Network18's websites and one in 2 people watch its TV channels, says Mukesh Ambani.
Mukesh Ambani says Reliance Industries now has one of India's largest media and entertainment networks in its portfolio and that it is the partner of choice for any foreign media company operating in India.
We see the maximum scope in creating a unique online-to-offline platform, says Mukesh Ambani. This will be done by combining the resources of Reliance Retail and Jio's digital infrastructure.
Reliance Trendz continues to be the largest apparel seller in India, while Reliance Digital is the largest seller of electronics and digital products in the country.
Mukesh Ambani is now speaking about Reliance Retail.
RIL is currently running beta trials on tens of thousands of homes for the JioGigaFiber. Those interested can register through MyJio or Jio.com
The JioPhone 2 will be priced at Rs 2,999, Ambani says.
Mukesh Ambani announces Monsoon Hungama offer for JioPhone, users can exchange their existing feature phones for a new JioPhone at just Rs 501.
Isha Ambani says that the JioGigaFiber network, along with all the necessary products necessary to turn a home into a JioGigaFiber smart home, will be installed by company servicemen in less than an hour.
Reliance Industries launches host of new smart home appliances such as smart doorbells and smart cameras.
Isha Ambani says that any child living in a JioGigaFiber home will get access to the best educational content in the world. Homes will be able to access real-time medical advice.
RIL launches JioGiga TV, a set-top box with ability to play videos at 4k resolution.
JioPhone 2 will feature horizontal screen viewing and a QWERTY keypad.
RIL launches high-end variant of JioPhone, named JioPhone 2
Akash Ambani demonstrates use of YouTube and Facebook on JioPhone, checks into Birla Matushree on social media.
RIL announces addition of Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp to JioPhone.