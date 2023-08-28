Reliance AGM 2023 today: Key highlights from 2022 meeting

Reliance Retail announced its foray into the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment in 2022.

Reliance Industries' 46th annual general meeting (AGM) on August 28 is likely to set the tone for markets in the coming week as investors await announcements from the oil-to-retail conglomerate.

Chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, at the group's 45th annual general meeting on August 29 2022, made a series of announcements including the company’s plans to roll out 5G services by December 2023, high-profile partnerships with Meta and Google, and the AirFiber service.

- Shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd were told that chairman Ambani will share an update on the planned initial public offer (IPO) of Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio in the annual general meeting of the company in 2023.

- Reliance Industries had said it expects the green power segment to emerge as a growth engine for the company and is set to double new energy investment commitments. "Reliance plans to accelerate its committed Rs 75,000 crore investment in fully integrated New Energy manufacturing ecosystem at Jamnagar as it aims to establish 20 GW of solar energy generation capacity by 2025 for captive needs of round-the-clock (RTC) power and intermittent energy for Green Hydrogen," Ambani, had said at the conglomerate’s 45th AGM.

- He also spoke about Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani, who he said are 'first among equals' in a young team of leaders. "Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail respectively. They have been passionately involved in our consumer businesses since inception. Anant has also joined our New Energy business with great zeal. In fact, he is spending most of his time in Jamnagar," he had said.

- Jio said it is committed to spending $25 billion to launch 5G services.

- The company unveiled the AirFiber: a wireless plug-and-play 5G hotspot that doesn’t require fibre cables and offers a personal Wi-Fi hotspot at home or offices.

- Jio launched a new JioCloud PC: a virtual PC that is hosted in the cloud using the Jio True 5G. “With no upfront investment or tension of periodical upgrading, a user needs to pay only to the extent used, resulting in a super-affordable way to bring the power of a PC, even multiple PCs, to every Indian home and business,” the company had said.

- Reliance announced its partnership with Meta for immersive technology, Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones and 'Google Cloud'; Microsoft for Azure ecosystem, vibrant ecosystem of cloud-enabled business applications and solutions; Intel for Cloud-scale data centres and 5G edge locations; and Qualcomm to broaden their joint collaborations.

- Isha Ambani announced the launch of two institutions by Reliance Foundation: Jio Institute and Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School as an expansion of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

- Reliance Industries will start production of natural gas from MJ field - the third and the last set of discoveries it is developing in the eastern offshore KG-D6 block - by the end of this year to raise the overall output by about two-thirds.

- The company will continue to invest in O2C business to expand capacities in existing product lines as well as to add new value chains with the aim to maximise oil-to-chemicals conversion and create integrated streams of value.

- Reliance Retail, the retail arm of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, announced its foray into the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.