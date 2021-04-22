MARKET NEWS

Rekha M Menon appointed first woman chairperson of NASSCOM

Krishnan Ramanujam, President and Head of Business and Technology Services, Tata Consultancy Services will be the vice-chairperson during the period. Menon succeeds UB Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, who served as chairman of NASSCOM for the year 2020-21.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 05:57 PM IST
 
 
Accenture India head Rekha M Menon was appointed as the chairperson of the IT industry body NASSCOM for 2021-22. She is the first woman to take on the role of chairperson in the association’s 30-year history.

Krishnan Ramanujam, President and Head of Business and Technology Services, Tata Consultancy Services, will be the vice-chairperson during the period, according to a statement.

Menon succeeds UB Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, who served as chairman of NASSCOM for the year 2020-21.

NASSCOM also announced its new Executive Council which comprises industry sectors such as ER&D, BPM, IT Services, GCC, SME and startups. The list of executive council has 40 percent representation by women leaders, the statement added.

“As we cautiously navigate the pandemic, I look forward to working with the NASSCOM Executive Council and its members to drive our industry’s long term growth by augmenting India’s position as the digital talent nation for the world, driving people first innovation, and working with the government to create a conducive policy environment needed for sustainable growth,” Menon said, in the statement.

Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said, “As a champion of future skills and inclusive growth, Rekha’s past contributions to NASSCOM have been invaluable, and we look forward to working together to take our industry to newer heights in this new normal where amalgamation and integration of technology are going to continue, and digital skilling is going to be the cornerstone for a collaborative development.”
TAGS: #Nasscom #Rekha M Menon
first published: Apr 22, 2021 05:57 pm

