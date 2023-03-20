Rekha Jhunjhunwala joins Board of Trustees at Sankara Eye Foundation India

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of ace investor, the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, joined the Board of Trustees at Sankara Eye Foundation India (SEFI) - Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Medical Trust on March 20.

"Rekha will continue the philanthropy work that her husband had initiated with SEFI earlier. Her charitable initiatives include contributions towards healthcare and education and she has supported multiple organizations involved in these domains," the Foundation said in a statement.

Sankara Eye Foundation India performs over 2 lakh free surgeries a year and is aiming to take the number forward to half a million. The Foundation is also widening its presence and outreach to more parts of the country. As part of this, it is coming up with two new Hospitals –one in Hyderabad and the other in Varanasi.

Commenting on joining the Board of Trustees of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Medical Trust, Rekha Jhunjhunwala said, "As far back as 1977, Founder & Managing Trustee Dr. R V Ramani unveiled a Mission of working for the poor. I am happy to say that the Foundation has now established 13 eye hospitals in the country, committed to providing world-class treatment to the needy. The Foundation has already undertaken 2.2 million (22 lakh) free surgeries so far and will continue to undertake 2.5 lakh free surgeries this year. There cannot be a better vision than this and I would like to wish SEFI and Dr. Ramani, greater success.”

Additionally, Dr Ramani, Founder & Managing Trustee, SEFI, said: “We would like to acknowledge the efforts put in by her late husband, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, to establish and support the R J Sankara Eye Hospital, Panvel, and the upcoming 225-bed R J Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi.” As part of its various outreach programmes, Dr. Ramani launched Gift of Vision to help rural India get access to readily available eye care at the doorsteps. Related stories European banking sector 'resilient', liquidity levels 'robust': ECB

Taking Stock | Banking sector worries sink market again; Sensex down 361 points, Nifty below 17,000 The programmes include the “Rainbow” Preventive Eye Care Programme for children, “Swagatham” for the newborn, "Maitri” for the incurably blind, and “Vision Care Technician Training” for young women from poor socio-economic sections of society. Moreover, the Foundation also mentioned the upcoming hospital in Hyderabad will function on a "unique hybrid model," wherein the poor from the villages will be provided free eye surgeries.

Moneycontrol News