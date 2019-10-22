Reinvent, scale or perish: McKinsey advises banks to withstand downturn

Over 50 percent of the world’s banks will not survive a downturn as they stand unprepared and exposed to unviable assets, a survey conducted by McKinsey & Co. for its annual banking sector review found.

The consultancy has urged banks to develop technology, farm out operations and shore up via mergers ahead of the looming global economic bust as their growth in volumes and top-line revenue are slowing, with loan growth lagging behind nominal GDP growth in recent years.

Almost 60 percent of banks saw their return on equity (ROE) lower against the cost of equity. with the trend deteriorating over the 2009-2019 period. In a potentially 'lower for longer' rate environment, banks must take bold actions now to succeed in the next economic cycle, the report pointed out.

Mergers and acquisitions would take the front seat to beat out the downturn as a technology race seemed too close to call.

The McKinsey report added, “Banks risk becoming footnotes to history as new entrants change consumer behaviour.” To make matters worse, these new entrants are targeting a long-time banking bastion - credit cards, it added.

The biggest challenge traditional financial institutions face comes from fin-tech startups and Silicon Valley giants such as Google and Apple’s Alphabet Inc. that spend considerable sums – amounting to 70 percent expenses - on tech development and scouting talent.

Compare this to an average 35 percent allocations on average by banks, and they are left to ponder partnerships or acquisitions of newer entrants to keep pace.