Reid & Taylor India closes factory in Mysuru district: Report

RTIL (formerly known as Reid & Taylor India), which was facing insolvency proceedings, has closed is factory in Nanjangud, Mysuru.

RTIL has closed it production unit at Thandya Industrial Area in Nanjangud, Mysuru district, The Hindu BusinessLine reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had ordered liquidation of RTIL on February 5, 2019.

Ravi Sankar Devarakonda, liquidator for RTIL, said the factory has been closed due to financial pressures, adding that the company had no sale order and was making losses.

"I have made the best possible efforts to run the company as a going concern for over 14 months since the commencement of liquidation but I regret to inform that I have no option than to discontinue the business operations," Devarakonda told the employees, as quoted by BusinessLine.

Devarakonda added that the company did not receive working capital support from customers and creditors.

The ongoing arrangement with RNT distributors had been discontinued, he said.





