MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Regulatory sandbox: RBI names four more startups selected in first cohort

The RBI wants tech startups to innovate in the space of offline payments, which can push digital transactions in areas where internet connectivity is weak or absent.

Moneycontrol News
Bengaluru / December 24, 2020 / 09:04 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 24 announced the names of four more startups selected in the first cohort on retail digital payments under its regulatory sandbox initiative.

The four startups are: CityCash, ToneTag, Ubona Technologies, and Eroute Technologies.

This takes the list of companies in the first cohort to six. The first two names which were released on November 17 are: National Support Consultancy Services from Jaipur and Nucleus Software Exports, based in Noida.

The regulatory sandbox is a protected environment within which the selected companies will operate and test their products. Here they will have to show their system's preparedness while dealing with dummy data. Once they achieve success within the protected environment, the systems will be allowed to be tested in the live environment with actual banks and consumer data.

While the application to the first cohort had opened back in November 2019, the RBI said that programme implementation and selection of the finalists had been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Close

Related stories

The central bank is using the programme to identify innovations across three sectors - offline payments, feature phone-based payments and contactless transactions.

The RBI has been pushing for innovation in the offline payments space since the regulator believes that rural payments can be digitised through contactless and NFC mechanisms.

It also wants to reduce transaction failures caused by slow internet speeds in the rural areas of the country. Hence, the regulator is looking for solutions to these problems through the sandbox mechanism.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #'Start Up India Action Plan #Business #Digital Payments #India #RBI #regulatory cohort #startups
first published: Dec 24, 2020 09:02 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.