you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Regulations may mandate expiry date for products; discounts after best before date

The move is aimed at allowing customers to make informed purchases (of goods past their shelf-life), enabling better discounts and reducing food wastage

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Updated regulations by the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) may require companies to print the expiry date on product packets, reports The Times of India. The new rules may also allow the discounts on those products past their best before date.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"Most of such products are still good to eat and safely edible for a reasonably limited period of time. Destroying such stocks leads to sheer wastage of food, while a lot of it is nutritional," the article quotes an official as saying.

Close

The move is aimed at allowing customers to make informed purchases (of goods past their shelf-life), enabling better discounts and reducing food wastage, the report added.

While best before signals the products’ condition as stated on the packet, the expiry pertains to the integrity of the product. At present India mandates 'use by date' only on food and dairy products.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 10:59 am

tags #food #food products #food safety #FSSAI #packaging #regulation

