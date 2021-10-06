Regulations for BVLOS drone flights may come in 10-12 months, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

A camera-mounted drone (Image: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on October 6 said that the government may bring regulations for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flights of drones in the next 10-12 months.

Speaking at a live Q&A session on Drone Application in India, Scindia also said that the government will set up new air corridors for cargo delivery.

The present air corridors are being used for flights and helicopters. The government will set up new air corridors so that there are limited corridors for cargo delivery, he said.

BVLOS means operating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones at distances outside the normal visible range of the pilot.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in May earlier this year had allowed 20 entities including Dunzo Air Consortium, Spicejet, Skylark Drones & Swiggy to conduct BVLOS experimental flights of drones.

"The preliminary permission grant is envisioned to assist the supplementary framework development of subsequent UAV rules pertaining to Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

BVLOS trials will help create a framework for future drone deliveries and other major applications using drones, it added.

The government had also constituted a 'BVLOS Experiment Assessment and Monitoring (BEAM) Committee' to invite Expression of Interest (EOI) to undertake BVLOS experimental flights of drones.

On September 11 this year, Telangana became the first state in the country to embark on BVLOS flights to deliver a payload comprising vaccines for the state’s ambitious ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project.

Scindia had then said that the Medicine From the Sky project will be taken up on a pilot basis in 16 green zones in Telangana and later scaled up on the national level based on data.