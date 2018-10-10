Regulating OTT content still a distant dream in India, say legal experts

While there are reports of the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court issuing orders to set up pre-screening bodies to stop disturbing content from being aired, there isn’t actually any such order. Legal experts have clarified that the Nagpur bench has merely heard a public interest litigation (PIL) filed a lawyer named Divya Gontiya.

“Gontiya had asked for some of control and regulation on OTT content and it has been heard by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, who have issued a notice to the ministry asking them about their thoughts. There have been no orders for a pre-screening body or anything to the tune of that,” said Tanu Bannerjee, principal associate at Delhi Law firm, IndusLaw.

Even if there is no such order in place, is it possible for a body to regulate content on OTT platforms? Perhaps not. “First of all, it is too difficult to figure out what is to be regulated. Then, there is a notion that OTT is only the likes of Netflix, Hotstar, etc but that is not the case. It also includes Facebook and WhatsApp. Is it ever possible to regulate WhatsApp content?” asked Bannerjee.

Time and again, there has been hue and cry over broadcasting web series showing pornographic content, crudity, violence and usage of non-judicious language. However, unlike films that get guided by the Cinematograph Act, 1952 or television content that falls under the gambit of Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, there is no guiding body for content aired on the internet.

“The Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) too doesn’t stop films from being exhibited, they only give certifications. That is, however, very difficult to implement when it comes to OTT. The ambit of restricting things on OTT is too wide to be regulated at the moment,” said another expert from the industry.

According to legal experts, disclaimers can be issued at the start of a programme on OTT, declaring what kind of audience the content is suitable for. A regulatory body is still a distant dream.