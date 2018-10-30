App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 11:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Regularly updating lessors, partners on steps taken to improve liquidity: Jet Airways

The full-service carrier has been grappling with financial woes and has also delayed payment of salaries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Jet Airways said on October 29 it is actively engaged in updating partners, including lessors, about steps being taken to improve liquidity.

According to a regulatory filing, the company is actively engaged with all its partners, including lessors and airport operators and regularly providing them updates on efforts undertaken by the company to improve its liquidity.

"Our partners understand the challenges faced by the Indian aviation industry and have been supportive of the company's efforts," it added.

The filing came in response to a clarification sought by stock exchanges about reports that the airline has defaulted on lease rentals.
tags #Business #Companies #India #Jet Airways

