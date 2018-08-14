Registration for Jio GigaFiber begins on Aug 15. Here's all we know so far

Reliance Jio will begin the registration process for its ambitious Jio Gigafiber service from Wednesday. Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani had unveiled the fibre-to-the-home broadband services at the company’s 41st Annual General Meeting in July.

A user can register for the service via Jio website and MyJio app, although priority will be given to users residing in the areas where the service was offered under a pilot programme last year.

Here is everything we know about the service:

—The broadband service will let its users to choose from two options: Jio GigaFiber router, which will be more suited for internet consumption on multiple devices offering up to 1Gbps speed, and Jio GigaFiber DTH box, which will provide home entertainment experience with the services available on a television.

—The 'Jio GigaTV' set-top box, when connected to large screen TV, will enable subscribers to watch over 600 TV channels, thousands of movies and millions of songs and other content, at any time.

—The user will also be able to access all Jio apps via the DTH box. It will also feature voice command, and TV calling feature will be introduced.

—The service will roll out in over 1,100 cities across India. A pilot programme in selected places such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara was rolled out last year in May.

—The three-month preview plan offered high-speed internet up to 100 Mbps for 90 days along with a monthly quota of 100 GB and a complimentary access to a host of Jio's premium apps.

—No installation charges were levied, although a refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500 was taken for the ONT device (modem).

—While the price structure for the fixed-line broadband has not been announced, reports had earlier suggested the telecom company may offer internet access, videos and voice calls for less than Rs 1,000 per month.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.