Registration by jewellers yet to pick up steam as date for mandatory gold hallmarking nears

Even as the government has extended the date for making gold hallmarking mandatory to June 15, a large section of the jewellers is yet to register for certification.

Though the announcement to make gold hallmarking mandatory came two years ago, hardly ten percent of the total jewellers in the country have registered with Bureau of Indian Standards for hallmarking certification.

"About 40,000 jewellers out of 4-5 lakh jewellers have obtained the hallmarking certification. This includes large numbers from western and southern states. However, there aren’t many takers from northern India particularly from rural areas,’’ said Surendra Mehta, national secretary of Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association.

Making hallmarking compulsory will definitely help the consumers as it will help improve quality but at the same time the government should also find a solution to old jewellery stock with the jewellers, he said.

After mandatory hallmarking, the jewellers can sell only 14,18 and 22 carats gold jewellery.

"What will happen to the old stock that may not pass hallmarking parameters available with the jeweller. If a person who borrowed from bank against gold turn a defaulter, the bank may not be able to sell the gold if it is not hallmarked,’’ Mehta pointed out.

The old jewellery can be melted to make new ones for hallmarking but the jewellers may incur 10% of the cost as labour charge. It is estimated that around 3000 tonnes of gold are yet to be hallmarked which may cost an enormous sum as expense if melted.

Even in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, two largest gold consuming states in the country, majority are yet to get hallmarking registration. "Around 3600 have got the hallmarking certification out of 10,000 jewellers in the state. It is worse in Tamil Nadu, where around 2500 out of around 25,000 have only registered for hallmarking,’’ said K Surendran, secretary of All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association.

The small jewellers, who comprise the lion’s share of jewellery community, find it a cumbersome procedure to get gold jewellery hallmarked. ``They have to get the hallmarking seal plus their own seal which may incur a total expense of Rs 70 plus tax per item of jewellery. Besides, they have to carry an invoice for the gold they are carrying so as to avoid seizure by the sales tax department. And many of them do manual accounting which complicate matters,’’ Surendran said.

Morever, the second wave Covid-19 pandemic has dashed the hopes of these jewellers for a rebound in sales. Just as the small jewellers were about to recover a part of their losses they sustained in 2020 the second wave struck leading to postponement of wedding purchases and muted Akshaya Tritiya sales for the second consecutive year.

But the impact of the pandemic has been less severe on the big jewellers who reckon that compulsory gold hallmarking will lead to increased shift to organised gold trade. ``This shift seen last year due to reasons of hygiene as big jewellers have larger outlets will be further strengthened by the mandatory hallmarking. The unorganised trade will not be able sell inferior quality gold jewellery any longer,’’ said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director of Kalyan Jewellers.

The government should not exempt or set a threshold limit for the small jewellers for mandatory hallmarking as it will only lead only to cheating of customers particularly in rural areas where most of them operate, Surendra Mehta said.