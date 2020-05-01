Refunds could cost airlines $500 million, says CAPA India

Even as airlines in India prepare to resume operations post the lockdown, the next big test for them lies in the possible Supreme Court ruling on passenger refunds, said advisory firm CAPA India.

If the Apex Court does rule against them, airlines may need to shell out $500 million in refunds; $300 million for domestic tickets, and the rest for international.

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court in late April against airlines' decision to offer a credit shell instead of refunds, to passengers whose flights were cancelled because of the lockdown. Though passengers could use the credit shell over the next year, there are conditions attached to it.

Even though the government later asked airlines to refund the tickets, these were limited to bookings done during the lockdown period.

While reiterating that airlines are being unfair on customers, CAPA India said this is in "contravention of the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on the refund of airline tickets."

While refunds would add to the financial crunch of the airlines, the problems will not get over even as they resume operations.