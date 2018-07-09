App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Refund for I-Sec IPO bid: ICICI Pru MF seeks clarity from SEBI, says report

Experts believe that the fund house is also staring at a loss of good will, besides the financial loss that it is bound to incur

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has sought clarity on SEBI's directive asking the fund house to return the money it invested on the last day of ICICI Securities' IPO to its investors, Business Standard reported.

Last week, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had directed the fund house to refund Rs 240 crore with an interest of 15 percent per year to 5 of its schemes that had applied for shares in the initial public offer.

The primary reason for the order was the losses incurred by investors during the IPO.

The regulator has also ordered the fund house to compensate investors who have redeemed their units since the date the shares were allotted.

"The fund house wants to discuss various scenarios, including whether it should sell the shares of ICICI Securities in the open market and make good the losses, or whether it should transfer the shares on to its books and pay for the losses," a source told the newspaper.

The company is engaging with SEBI to address the matter to the satisfaction of the regulator, an official spokesperson for the asset management company (AMC) told the paper, adding that ICICI Prudential MF remains fully committed to investor interest.

ICICI Prudential MF had applied for shares twice during the IPO — Rs 400 crore on the first day and Rs 240 crore on the last. According to SEBI, the bid on the last day was not in the best interest of investors and violated the code of conduct.

SEBI's code of conduct directs trustees to ensure that the asset management company does not give any undue advantage to any associate or deal with any of the associates of the AMC in any manner detrimental to the interest of unit holders.

According to the report, the potential outgo towards investor compensation could be nearly a third of the AMC's net worth of Rs 823 crore as on March 2018. Analysts estimate the amount to be repaid at around Rs 250 crore.

Experts believe that the fund house is also staring at a loss of good will, besides the financial loss that it is bound to incur.

"This episode could hurt the trust factor of the fund house. Although, on an overall basis, the exposure to the stock was miniscule, to restore the trust among investors, it should soon come up with a formal clarification on the matter," Vidya Bala, Head of Mutual Fund Research, FundsIndia, told the paper.

First Published on Jul 9, 2018 01:37 pm

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

