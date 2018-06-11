App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Refund drive: Mumbai customs disburses Rs 2,090 crore IGST

"As far as Mumbai customs zone is concerned, we have disbursed IGST refunds of Rs 6,467 crore, since the inception of GST. Of this, we were able to disburse Rs 1,181 crore in the refund drive observed in March this year," Mumbai's chief commissioner of customs, Rajiv Tandon, said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai customs zone today said it has disbursed Rs 2,090 crore of IGST refunds to exporters in the first 10 days of the special refund drive.

Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs (CBIC) is observing an 'export refund fortnight' from May 31 to June 14 to expedite the disposal of all IGST export refunds.

"As far as Mumbai customs zone is concerned, we have disbursed IGST refunds of Rs 6,467 crore, since the inception of GST. Of this, we were able to disburse Rs 1,181 crore in the refund drive observed in March this year," Mumbai's chief commissioner of customs, Rajiv Tandon, said today.

In the current fortnight, the Mumbai zone has already disbursed Rs 2,090 crore in the first 10 days, chief commissioner of customs (zone-II) Vivek Johri said.

For the Mumbai zone, roughly Rs 1,400 crore worth of IGST refund is left, according to him.

"We want to have a zero pendency across all section as far as IGST refund is concerned," Tandon added.

IGST refunds are sanctioned based on electronic validation of data declared in the shipping bill with that declared in the GST returns as well as the internal consistency of data submitted in these documents.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 09:34 pm

tags #Business #Economy #GST

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.