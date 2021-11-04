Reform overseas listing norms in Union Budget to aid Indian start-ups: Sequoia India’s Rajan Anandan

As Sequoia Capital India’s managing director, Rajan Anandan, has one of the best seats in the house to watch the Indian start-up ecosystem load up on financial fire power, line up sequences of potential winners and place bets on futuristic rocket-ships. In this exclusive interview, Anandan talks about the importance of the much-awaited reform that would help Indian start-ups list on international stock exchanges directly from here, the need to incentivise angel investors and the ambition required to create myriad large scale Indian companies that build for the world. Edited Excerpts:

Indian start-up majors have been pushing for reforms that will help them to directly list abroad. They are calling it the single most significant big-bang reform for the ecosystem. There is no denying that an overseas listing would raise their profile and make greater capital available. What’s your view on the matter?

This is a very important reform. Net-net, a large majority of Indian start-ups will list on Indian exchanges. But there will be a small number of companies that would want to list directly on international exchanges and they should be able to do so. Those will be the sort of companies that try to build global businesses with large footprints in the market that they are trying to list itself on. For instance, if you want to build your brand in the US, like Freshworks, you want all CIOs and CXOs in the US to know your company. So, listing there, really helps. The reality is that if you look at a space like Software as a Service (Saas), the number of public market investors who understand that sector is much higher in the US than in India. We have zero SaaS companies listed here, though we may have a few soon.

We have over 60 unicorns. About 3-4 years ago, we had talked about having 100 unicorns by 2025, but looks like that number is going to happen much sooner than that. We also have a few decacorns. I think what we now need to see is globally leading, very large-scale companies out of India, which at some point become trillion-dollar companies. I think for many of them - especially those which are global in scope and scale - getting listed on international exchanges is very important. At the same time, we should leave it up to the entrepreneurs to decide on the desired course of action. Like for instance, Deepinder Goyal of Zomato was very clear that listing in India was the right answer for him because he’s building a large India-centric consumer brand. Meanwhile for somebody like Girish Mathrubootham at Freshworks, listing on Nasdaq made more sense because they are a global business and large part of their revenue comes from the US.

This is a long answer to your question but this is an extremely important one. As you know, the government has now talked about this multiple times in 2020 and also in 2021. So, we are really hoping that in the upcoming budget that this finally goes through.

Do you feel there is inadequate “local capital”? Is that hindering our ambitions as a start-up ecosystem?

Firstly, it’s all relative. It depends on how much capital do we really need. In the first nine months of 2021, Indian start-ups have raised over $20 billion. Chinese start-ups in the same timeframe have raised over $85 billion dollars, despite all the new regulations. The US start-ups have raised over $190 billion during this period and look poised to cross $200-225 billion by the end of the year.

On the one hand we should celebrate that total funding into the Indian start-up ecosystem has doubled. That number was $10 billion last year. The peak that we had was $14-14.5 billion in 2019. This year we’ll definitely get to $25 billion by the time the year ends. But we should realise that it’s still less than one-fourth of where China is or one-eighth of where the US is.

Over 90% of the $20 billion funding that has gone into the Indian start-up ecosystem this year has come from outside the country. The data speaks for itself. Now, our goal in India should not be to keep the number at $20 billion and try to take the domestic capital from 10% to 90% of that number. Our goal should be to go from $20 billion to $100 billion. I’m talking of private funding of Indian start-ups. In that context, we should really be much more ambitious in terms of the amount of capital that we want to see come into Indian start-ups. So, do we have enough capital today? Absolutely not.

Should Indian start-ups be worried about where they are sourcing capital from?

As I said, that figure of $20 billion needs to grow to $100 billion a year, which as you know is pretty much all the FDI India gets today. So, we want a quantum of the total annual FDI coming into India to go into start-ups and in that context, we absolutely need to attract more international capital. I think as an Indian start-up ecosystem, we shouldn’t be fussed about where the capital is coming from. Obviously, we should be sensitive to countries that we are worried about, but if you think about global capital, we should focus on making sure that we can build the most vibrant start-up ecosystem in the world, including building massive scale companies from India.

When it comes to the public markets, you’ve seen that they have depth. You’ve seen companies like Zomato go public and companies like PolicyBazaar, Nykaa and Paytm doing the same. At the same time, I think it’s important to keep in mind that while the total market-cap of Indian exchanges is $3.4 trillion, the total market-cap of US exchanges is over $50 trillion. That’s a 15x delta. Hence, in terms of which capital markets are deeper and where you could arguably raise lot more capital, there is no question. As the Indian ecosystem we should really unleash our entrepreneurs to raise as much capital from the sources that they think are most appropriate.

Many companies may still prefer a domestic listing as they would gain wider home brand recognition, that would allow for research coverage, trading liquidity, ease of investor relations, and lower litigation risks and compliance costs.

As an ecosystem we should enable both (domestic and international listings). As you said, most entrepreneurs would want to list on Indian exchanges because they are building India-centric companies. Nykaa is an Indian beauty e-commerce business and PolicyBazaar is an Indian insurance aggregation company. Some of these companies over a period of time will absolutely expand globally but they are not global from day zero of their businesses. But for those companies, which already have a significant part of their revenue coming from international markets like say the US, it’s best for you to build a US-centric management team. We should enable those entrepreneurs to build that. So, all I’m saying is let entrepreneurs decide where they should actually list their companies.

Many of them will decide to list in India, even if they have the option to do otherwise. But what we are saying is that there is going to be that small percentage of entrepreneurs who would want that option to list on international markets. As an ecosystem, let Indian entrepreneurs have the option. When you do that, you will prevent companies from incorporating outside of India. One of the reasons they do that is because they can’t go and list directly on the US or the UK exchanges. By changing this law, you will also have fewer companies that will go and incorporate outside of India.

Sequoia, last week, had made a global announcement that it is abandoning the existing time-based model for investing, terming it as obsolete. It appeared like a watershed moment because Sequoia fundamentally broke away from the traditional 10-year cycle.

What we had to say, the Sequoia US team has already answered. From the India team there is no comment at present.

The number of angel investors in India is estimated to be around 6,000 while that in US is around 300,000. That’s a telling difference. How can we possibly bridge the gap?

As an investor, your capital gains on public equities is significantly lower than your capital gains on private equities. So why would you become an angel investor if you are going to pay significantly higher taxes than if you are a public equities investor. Basically, your tax rate on investing in public stocks is 10 points lower than if you are investing in private stocks. So, there is a tax disincentive.

Then there has to be greater awareness and capability building. Platforms like Let’s Venture, Indian Angel Network and Mumbai Angels that help HNIs invest in start-ups have started to do the awareness building, but there has to be a 10x sort of increase in that. Plus, there are some intricacies involved in becoming an angel investor. For instance, you need to be having a portfolio because a lot of start-ups don’t work out. About one in 10 works out well, so it’s not like investing in public equities. Public equity investments don’t go to zero but the reality is a lot of angel investments can go to zero. So, knowing how to be a good angel investor is important, and I call that capability building.

It shouldn’t be that tens of thousands of Indian HNIs become angel investors and then 2-3 years down the line, because they didn’t know what they were getting into, lose a lot of money and become unhappy. You don’t want that to happen. So, there are a number of things that need to come into place but there is no reason why that number of 6,000 angel investors cannot become 50,000-60,000 in the new few years.

Surge – Sequoia India’s scale-up programme for start-ups – is looking to build transformational businesses of the future. Can you please give us a sense of the milestones of the project so far?

We just finished up our fifth Surge cohort. We launched Surge 2.5 years ago. We have 92 companies across five cohorts from India and South-East Asia, which is sort of the region that Sequoia India invests in. Close to 50% of these companies have raised their next round of funding, which is Series A. Many of them are doing extremely well, disrupting markets. About 35-40% of the companies in any given cohort are building for the world from day zero. That’s representative of what’s happening in the Indian start-up ecosystem where many more companies are building for the world from India.

We have a lot of SaaS companies and dev tools companies in our portfolio, and these tend to be global from day zero. They will evolve in a fashion that is much more similar to let’s say Freshworks. We also have a good mix across sectors. We have the first agtech company that we invested in as Surge in our second cohort called Bijak. Now we have several agtech firms, including the one in our most recent cohort, called Absolute. Whether it’s agtech or digital health, edtech or SME SaaS we have many innovative start-ups in our fold. Then there are next-generation fintech companies in lending, insurance and payments.

We are also beginning to see much more diversity. In our current cohort, we have 23 companies of which 10 are helmed by female co-founders, which is the largest number we have. That includes two start-ups by sisters. Veera Health, which is a digital health company, is founded by sisters and Belora which is a direct-to-consumer cosmetics company is also run by sisters. These are still very early days but we are excited about the calibre of founders that we are seeing. About 80% of our companies have co-investors. So, at Surge we have an open architecture model.

What does Sequoia Capital India look for in their investees? Obviously, the capabilities of the founders and the quality of the product are paramount. Are the parameters very different from, let’s say, five years ago?

It varies by stage. At the seed stage, which is the early stage of a company’s journey, which is where Surge (the seed stage programme) invests in, the focus is on the founding team. At this stage, we look for the founder-market fit. Is there a reason why this founding team should win in this market? Secondly, we try to understand if the market is large enough. Even though we invest at the seed stage, we are investing because we think this company, if and when it becomes successful, will become a very large firm. We want to make sure that they are solving problems that are deep. Thirdly, once the product has been launched, we look for user love. Have they built a product that customers love or if it’s a B2B product whether it’s loved by other businesses? As the company progresses, we would look at other things. At series-A stage, we would look at product-market fit, at series-B level we look for viable unit economics and during series-C the economic engine needs to be working as a business. At that stage, it’s no longer good enough to have a strong management team and a large market but you need products that customers love, you need to have an economic engine and revenue coming in.

Which are the sectors/emerging areas that are likely to gain traction over the next few years. India’s SaaS start-ups have broken through. Similarly, what other areas are bound to receive significant attention from marquee investment firms like Sequoia Capital India?

This is the decade of Indian SaaS. So, 35-40% of our cohorts are going to be global SaaS and developer tools companies. Outside of SaaS and dev tools, agtech is super interesting. Two years ago, we made our first investment but now we have over half a dozen in that sector. Absolute, for instance, is a precision farming tech company which improves farm yields by up to 30%. The world has not seen anything like it. It’s going to be a massively disruptive company. We are seeing a lot of innovation in digital health too. Sequoia has invested in a company called Twin Health, which is going after diabetes. We are seeing the next generation of edtech companies that are going beyond the first 50 million. Today if we look at India, only about 10 million students pay, as most of our edtech products are priced beyond the range of most Indians. We are also seeing the next generation of e-commerce companies. You had Amazon and Flipkart, then came companies like Meesho and now we have start-ups like Trell, which is a social commerce company.

India’s technology industry seems to be hitting its sweet spot consistently now. The number of connected users in the country has gone through the roof, and may be hitting a billion users in a few years. The other significant aspect is the opportunity to build for the world, right here from India.

India and the US are the only two countries that have opportunities at both ends i.e. build for a very large domestic market - we are going to have a billion connected users by 2025 at the latest – and also build for the world because we have a very large engineering talent base. Indian entrepreneurs have been very successful all over the world. If you look at all the founders in Silicon Valley, a significant percentage of them are of Indian origin. Historically, our entrepreneurs have travelled all over the world to start companies and increasingly many of them are staying right here, starting and building companies for the world. So, we have a gigantic opportunity to build for India and we also have a similarly, if not, larger opportunity to build for the world from India.

India and the US are the only two countries that have that opportunity. If you look at Israel, it builds for the world. It has only 7 million people, so the domestic market is tiny. Europeans have been good at building for themselves but now they are building some global companies like UiPath (founded in Romania and now headquartered in the US) and so on. China obviously has a very vibrant ecosystem but with very few exceptions they have been building for the domestic one billion user market.

So many exciting start-ups seem to be rolling off the conveyor belt every month. Is this just the beginning or have we peaked?

In India what excites us the most is that we are beginning to see businesses that are truly unique. If you see a company like Animall, which is a cattle trading market place started by two incredible women founders, you’ll get a real sense of what’s going on in India. They come from small Indian villages, they grew up in farming households, were toppers in IIT-Delhi, worked at some of the best companies in the world and then two years ago decided they wanted to start an agtech company, where they are trying to help Indian cattle farmers. There is no business in the world that looks like Animall and I can give you many more examples like that.

Over the next decade, our start-up ecosystem will go from strength to strength. Along the way we’ll have speed-bumps. Markets are very, very hot right now. At some point, markets will cool and there will be some correction. It’s going to be a zig-zag line – where we will ebb and flow. I’ll end with this -we haven’t seen anything yet.