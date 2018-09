Refined soya oil futures slide on profit booking

Refined soya oil prices softened by 0.10 per cent to Rs 748 per 10 kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators booked profits, driven by easing demand at domestic spot market.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in November shed 75 paise, or 0.10 per cent, to Rs 748 per 10 kg with an open interest of 18,390 lots.

Likewise, the oil for delivery in October weakened by 20 paise, or 0.03 per cent to Rs 746.20 per 10 kg in 35,440 lots.