Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reebok launches eco-friendly plant-based sneakers

Made from USDA-approved certified biological material of corn and cotton, the shoes would be available in a colour combination of natural/chalk.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a first of its kind, Reebok has released its first pair of eco-friendly shoes that would cost approximately $95. As per a report in Engadget, the company would be selling only a limited number of its new NPC UK Cotton+Corn on its website for a cost of $95 per pair. The shoes would be available in unisex sizes.

Made from USDA-approved certified biological material of corn and cotton, the shoes would be available in a colour combination of natural/chalk. The sole of the shoes would be made from a bio-based TPU (DuPont’s Susterra Propanediol) which would be obtained from corn. The insole would be derived from castor bean oil. The upper body of the shoe would be cotton based.

Stating the Cotton+Corn shoes to be still in development, the company has confirmed no dyes to be used in order to maintain the eco-friendly aspect of the shoes. Though not biodegradable, the new NPC UK would be more sustainable as compared with the commonly available rubber and oil-based foam shoes.

Adidas also has plans to introduce its own eco-friendly version using only recycled plastic. Eco-friendly products with a low environmental impact are the latest to trend, with a unique selling point.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 05:59 pm

