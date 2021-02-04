MARKET NEWS

Reduce Maruti Suzuki India: target of Rs 7000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended reduce rating on Maruti Suzuki India with a target price of Rs 7000 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 04, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Maruti Suzuki India


Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) posted a steady performance in Q3FY21. Total operating income for the quarter was at Rs 23,458 crore, up 13.3% YoY amid flattish ASPs QoQ at Rs 4.48 lakh/unit, 13.4% YoY growth in overall volume to 4.96 lakh units. EBITDA in Q3FY21 was at Rs 2,226 crore with corresponding margins at 9.5%. Margins fell 80 bps QoQ on account of 250 bps gross margin deterioration while the company realised savings in other expenses (% of sales). Consequent PAT was at Rs 1,941 crore, up 24% YoY, supported by higher other income and lower effective tax rate (20.8%).


Outlook


We maintain our cautious stance on MSIL and value it at Rs 7,000 i.e., 30x P/E on FY23E EPS (earlier target price Rs 6,450). We assign REDUCE (SELL earlier) rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 4, 2021 02:18 pm

