Reduce Maruti Suzuki India: target of Rs 7000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) posted a steady performance in Q3FY21. Total operating income for the quarter was at Rs 23,458 crore, up 13.3% YoY amid flattish ASPs QoQ at Rs 4.48 lakh/unit, 13.4% YoY growth in overall volume to 4.96 lakh units. EBITDA in Q3FY21 was at Rs 2,226 crore with corresponding margins at 9.5%. Margins fell 80 bps QoQ on account of 250 bps gross margin deterioration while the company realised savings in other expenses (% of sales). Consequent PAT was at Rs 1,941 crore, up 24% YoY, supported by higher other income and lower effective tax rate (20.8%).

Outlook

We maintain our cautious stance on MSIL and value it at Rs 7,000 i.e., 30x P/E on FY23E EPS (earlier target price Rs 6,450). We assign REDUCE (SELL earlier) rating on the stock.

