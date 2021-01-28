MARKET NEWS

Reduce JSW Steel target of Rs 335: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated January 24, 2021.

January 28, 2021 / 07:03 AM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on JSW Steel


JSW Steel (JSTL) posted Q3FY21 EBITDA 7% below our estimates due to lower than expected costs. However, earnings were above consensus estimates by 10%. Steel prices soared nearly 55% over last six months on back of strong pentup demand and severe supply constraints. Supplies are coming back strongly as visible in increasing production levels month after month. Softening in demand and revival in supplies poses strong headwinds to prices. Hence, we believe that global prices have peaked out as visible in above mean spreads.


Outlook


We maintain our negative outlook on the stock due to stretched valuations (EV/EBITDA of 6x FY22e) and peaked out margins. We maintain Reduce with TP of Rs335 (earlier Rs380), EV/EBITDA of 5.75x FY22e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #JSW Steel #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Reduce
first published: Jan 28, 2021 07:03 am

