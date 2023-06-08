Reduce Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2512: HDFC Securities

reduce

HDFC Securities' research report on Hero MotoCorp

Our exhaustive channel checks across six of Hero MotoCorp’s (HMC) key states indicate that the 125cc segment is slowly emerging as a customer favourite, and as a result, contribution of 100cc has declined to 51% of motorcycles in FY23, from 58% in FY19. This shift in mix doesn’t bode well for HMC, given: (1) 100cc has always been its forte and contributes to 78% of its volumes (2) HMC has lost significant market share in 125cc segment to 21%, from 55% in FY19. This shift in mix has also led to HMC losing 510bps share in motorcycles since FY20 to 46.9%. Further, HMSI’s entry in the 100cc segment with a well-established brand at a competitive price point undermarks its seriousness to gain a share in this segment, and may pose a serious threat to HMC. While HMC has a healthy launch pipeline largely focused on the 125cc and above segments, we do not expect it to recover meaningful share, given its multiple failed attempts in the past.

Outlook

Since we expect HMC to further lose share over FY23-25E, we lower our target multiple to 14x, from 15x, to arrive at our revised TP of INR2,512 per share. Downgrade to REDUCE from BUY earlier.

