Redington to retail latest range of iPhones in over 3,500 retail locations

The city-based company has partnered with private sector HDFC Bank to provide cash back offers on the full range of iPhones, the company said in a statement on Friday.

PTI
September 17, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
Redington, a supply chain solutions provider, will offer the latest range of iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max at its retail stores in 3,500 locations across the country.

The city-based company has partnered with private sector HDFC Bank to provide cash back offers on the full range of iPhones, the company said in a statement on Friday.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max were recently launched by the Cupertino-based Apple Inc.

Powered by the A15 bionic chip, the handset would be available in the 3,500 retail locations in various colours, the release said.

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the company said it was providing time slots for those customers who pre-book the device to make their purchase.

Apple recently unveiled iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with prices ranging from Rs 69,900 to Rs 1,79,900.

Customers in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Unitd States and more than 30 countries and regions would be able to pre-order the phones from Friday, Apple said in a statement.
PTI
