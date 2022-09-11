English
    Redington India to retail iPhone 14, Apple watch series 8 across locations

    Redington has partnered with private sector HDFC Bank to offer various schemes to the new range of iPhones, the Chennai-based company said in a statement.

    PTI
    September 11, 2022 / 08:12 PM IST
    iphone 14 series

    iphone 14 series

    Supply chain solutions provider Redington India is to offer the latest Apple Inc. products - the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus - in over 4,000 retail locations across the country, the company said on Sunday.

    Besides retailing of the smartphones, Redington said it would also sell Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE in the over 2,800 retail outlets.

    AirPods Pro, launched by the US-based technology giant, can be pre-booked and would be available from September 23. Customers are requested to visit www.indiaistore.com, the statement added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Apple Watch SE #Apple Watch Series 8 #Apple Watch Ultra #iPhone 14 #iPhone14 Plus #Redington (India) #retail locations
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 08:12 pm
