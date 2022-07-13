 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Redington India discontinues attendance system for its employees

Jul 13, 2022

The company said that this will be applicable for all Redington employees in India whether they are working from office, home, or any other remote location

Logistics and supply chain solutions provider Redington India has discontinued the attendance system for its employees in India.

In a release, the company said that this will be applicable to all Redington employees in India whether they are working from the office, home, or any other remote location.

Sundar Rajan G, Vice President – HR, Redington India, said, “We, at Redington believe that trust is at the core of our culture. The employees of Redington are self-motivated individuals with a strong commitment towards the company and its growth."

"By removing the attendance system, we are not only aiming to enhance the flexibility and efficiency of our workforce but also strengthen mutual trust and passion," he added.

first published: Jul 13, 2022
