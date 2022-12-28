 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Redefining scale: Two decades of Mukesh Ambani at the helm of Reliance Industries

Pavan Lall
Dec 28, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Visionary billionaire Mukesh Ambani's repertoire includes thinking big, new-age ventures, and relentless execution.

For a college student who pulled out of Stanford University to go back to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and spearhead its expansion into polyester and petrochemicals, setting up its first big manufacturing project in Patalganga in 1983 was a precursor of things to come.

It was an indication that Mukesh D. Ambani, now 65 and Chairman and Managing Director of RIL, was not going to wait for opportunities, but would make them happen and that he would be most at home making big, bold plays.

In the last two decades, under his leadership, RIL has notched up several firsts for an Indian company. It crossed $100 billion in market capitalization in 2007; is one of the nation's largest hydrocarbon players; launched telecom giant Jio, which now has around 400 million subscribers; piloted the world’s largest petroleum refinery; set up Reliance Retail - the country’s largest organized retailer - and became the first Indian company to enter the global Fortune 500 list of corporations.

RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka says Ambani has "redefined scale, redefined efficiencies, redefined growth."

The driving force behind it all? Business associates and other tycoons who have worked with and know him say Ambani's standout abilities include a mix of audacity, humility, and an eerie sense of where to place the pieces on the business chessboard.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who has known Ambani for almost four decades and has also been a neighbour and friend when they lived in Usha Kiran apartments, says that he is the only tycoon he knows who gives him an inferiority complex.