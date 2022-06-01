English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now:Still think holding cash in the bank is a good idea? Fill out this survey and watch out this space to know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RedBird swoops on AC Milan in $1.3 billion deal

    Under the terms of the deal, current owners Elliott, the U.S. private equity group, will retain a minority investment and seats on the board, the club said on Wednesday.

    Reuters
    June 01, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST
    Representative Image (Source: Edoardo Busti via Unsplash)

    Representative Image (Source: Edoardo Busti via Unsplash)

    US investment firm RedBird Capital Partners has agreed a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) deal to buy Italian soccer champions AC Milan and is aiming to challenge the elite of the European game again.

    Under the terms of the deal, current owners Elliott, the U.S. private equity group, will retain a minority investment and seats on the board, the club said on Wednesday.

    Milan have just won the Italian Serie A league title for the first time in 11 years.

    ”We… are excited to play a role in the club’s next chapter as it returns to its rightful place at the very top of Italian, European and world football,” RedBird founder and managing partner Gerry Cardinale said in a statement.

    RedBird is already an investor in Fenway Sports Group, the owner of Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox baseball team. RedBird also has a controlling stake in French soccer club Toulouse.

    Close

    Related stories

    ”RedBird’s investment philosophy and track record in team ownership has shown that football clubs can be successful on the pitch and sustainable off it,” Cardinale added.

    Italian soccer clubs have recently become a popular target for overseas investors, attracted by cheaper valuations compared with those of England’s Premier League and rivals in major European leagues.

    Milan were a dominant force in European soccer under the previous ownership of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi but won the Champions League for the last time in 2007.

    The transition to new ownership will take place over the summer, with an expected closing of the deal no later than September, the club statement added.

    Milan, European Cup winners seven times, will be looking to strengthen their ranks during the close season to help defend their Italian league title and mount a challenge in the Champions League.

    Elliott took over the club in 2018 when Chinese businessman Li Yonghong failed to meet some obligations linked to a financing package for the purchase of the team from Berlusconi the year before.

    Elliott said its continued involvement reflected its confidence in RedBird and added that the club leadership would remain in place.

    Former Arsenal executive Ivan Gazidis is the club’s CEO while former player Paolo Maldini serves as technical director. ($1 = 0.9325 euros)

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Champions League #Elliot #Ivan Gazidis #Milan #RedBird #RedBird Capital Partners
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 06:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.