RED FM Announces Association with 'Ladakh Marathon'

After successfully launching its new station RED FM Ladakh in the Himalayas, 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is partnering with the Ladakh Marathon.

In 2012, Rimo Expeditions staged its first Ladakh Marathon to encourage the youth to take up running for a healthy lifestyle and to participate at a competitive level.

Presently, it is a composite of six sub events offering challenges from the easy 5 km run to 122 km Silk Route Ultra.

The event participation has substantially grown from a few hundred in the 1st edition to thousands up until the 8th edition in 2019. Over the years, the Ladakh Marathon has become a key stop on the global marathon calendar. Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, RED FM is delighted to be associated and support the Ladakh Marathon.

It has been an absolute pleasure to make acquaintance with Padma Shree Awardee, MotupChewang.

RED FM has recently started operations in Leh and this is our first ever association. We believe in the power of collaborations and building communities.

This association will help us reach out to the runners across the world who will be participating in the Ladakh marathon. Our plan is not only to engage people in Ladakh but also to create the buzz of the marathon across the country through our network and encourage them to participate or witness this grand marathon.

We are truly happy to be part of this journey that dreams to ensure the Ladakhi runners not only earn their stripes in national marathons but also represent India in Olympics.

Talking about the initiative, Chewang MotupGoba, Founder & Race Director, Ladakh Marathon, the Khardungla Challenge, said, I am truly honoured to be associated with RED FM, the official radio partner for the Ladakh Marathon.

I organised this event for the first time back in 2012 and never imagined it would get such a vast platform. The Ladakh Marathon is amongst the most challenging and highest races in the world and is now sharing space in the global calendar of races with many other prestigious marathons. By joining hands with RED FM we are looking forward to seeing more people from across India recognize the potential of sports.

Now that RED FM has finally launched in Ladakh, which is another amazing milestone, I hope to see the youth step up and take on more challenges like the Ladakh Marathon. Tune in to listen to some of the participants of the Ladakh Marathon and catch all the live action from Leh across the RED FM network.

About 93.5 RED FMRED FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyperlocal, hypervocal and with our brand philosophy and attitude Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts.

By leveraging our two decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connect with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 68 radio stations across the country.

We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the station of expression’ RED FM boasts of over 431 award winning campaigns including Best Brand, Best FM Station, and Best RJs.