Recovery seen in automobile sector, June sales make manufacturers hopeful

While automobile sales in June have recovered from the numbers recorded in May, they are yet to reach levels seen in the same period in 2019.

The lockdown, which began on March 25 to curb the spread of COVID-19, hurt automobile sales in April and May since demand had plunged.

Hyundai Motor India recorded domestic sales of 21,320 units in June 2020, 49.2 percent lower than sales in June 2019.

Also read: The battle may have just begun, says Rahul Bajaj on COVID-19 disruption

"Our newly-launched products like the all-new Creta, Verna, all-new Aura as well as traditionally strong brands like Elite i20, Venue, Santro and Grand i10 Nios have been receiving an encouraging customer response," Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), HMIL told BusinessLine.

Mahindra and Mahindra reported domestic sales of 8,075 units in June 2020, a 57 percent drop year-on-year (YoY).

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, told BusinessLine that the auto sector was seeing a recovery in the passenger and small commercial vehicle segments. The company's sales in June were higher than the numbers recorded in May.

"This has been led by rising rural demand and movement of essential goods across the country. Our key brands such as Bolero, Scorpio and Pik-Ups, are all seeing good traction. Managing the supply chain will be our key focus area as we ramp up production to meet this increased demand," Nakra told the publication.