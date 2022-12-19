 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Recovery in Asia M&A, stuck at 8-year-lows, rests on macro conditions

Reuters
Dec 19, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

Stronger Asia-Pacific mergers and acquisitions activity next year depends on improving macroeconomic conditions, after 2022 deals were held at eight-year lows by financing costs, weak equity markets and China's pandemic controls, dealmakers said.

Deals are set to revive slowly as companies and funds watch out for easier macroeconomic conditions, they said. Hopes that Chinese companies will return to the market have strengthened.

"We expect more certainty around interest rates, inflation, geopolitics and the commodities cycle to emerge from the second quarter onwards," said Raghav Maliah, Hong Kong-based global vice-chairman of Goldman Sachs's investment banking division.

"This will provide a more stable backdrop for the return of a more robust M&A market," said Maliah.

Deals involving Asia-Pacific companies from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15 were valued at $1 trillion, down 41% from 2021's full-year number and set to be the lowest since 2014, preliminary Refinitiv data showed. Deals in private equity, a major M&A driver, amounted to $139 billion as of Dec. 15, down 52% on all of 2021.

Globally, record rises in U.S interest rates coupled with the Russia-Ukraine war, which sparked a sell-off in commodities and public equities markets, have battered transactions. Buyers are struggling to obtain leverage financing, which is especially crucial for buyout deals, dealmakers said.