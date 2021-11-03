MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Recoveries under IBC only one-third of claims, process needs stronger push: Crisil Ratings

A closer look at the data shows, however, the recovery rate and resolution timelines have a lot more room for improvement. This makes a continuous strengthening of the code and stabilisation of the overall ecosystem imperative, the agency said.

PTI
November 03, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

Only a third of the admitted financial claims of insolvent companies have been recovered since the onset of the bankruptcy process five years ago, a domestic credit rating agency said on Wednesday.

With only Rs 2.5 lakh crore in recoveries, there is a need for a stronger push to make resolutions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process more effective, Crisil said, admitting that the law has tilted the power equation in favour of creditors from debtors.

A closer look at the data shows, however, the recovery rate and resolution timelines have a lot more room for improvement. This makes a continuous strengthening of the code and stabilisation of the overall ecosystem imperative, the agency said.

It can be noted that the commentary from the leading credit rating agency comes amid concerns raised over low recoveries of about 5 per cent in recent high-value cases. It can be noted that initially, the recoveries were much higher in specifically earmarked dozen accounts.

IBC's performance against its twin objectives maximisation of recovery and timebound resolution has been a mixed bag, the agency said.

Close

Related stories

It said only a few large cases have seen higher recovery. If we exclude the top 15 cases by resolution value, the recovery rate in the remaining 396 resolved cases halves to 18 per cent.

Additionally, the average resolution time for the resolved cases is 419 days compared with the stipulated maximum of 330 days, it said, adding that about 75 per cent of outstanding cases have already been pending for more than 270 days.

Besides low recovery rate and longer timeframe, a key challenge is the high number of cases going to liquidation. As of June 30, 2021, nearly one-third of the 4,541 admitted cases had gone into liquidation, with a recovery rate estimated at merely 5 per cent, its director Nitesh Jain said.

He, however, added that recovery rate as well as timelines are expected to improve as around three-fourths of these cases are vintage ones with the units being either sick or defunct.

Notwithstanding these challenges, the IBC has played a key role in resolution of stressed assets so far. Its effectiveness will continue to be tested given the elevated level of stressed assets in the Indian financial system, the agency said.

Its managing director Gurpreet Chhatwal seemed to point to the resolution of DHFL through a sale to Piramal Group, which led to the recovery of Rs 37,000 crore as against admitted claims of Rs 87,000 crore, as a case which underscores the efficacy of IBC.

The agency said recommendations of the Standing Committee on Finance made in August need to be implemented faster for the process to be more effective and also welcomed the appointment of 18 new members to NCLT.

The recommendations include developing specialised National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) benches to hear only IBC matters, establishing professional code of conduct for committee of creditors (CoC), strengthening the role of resolution professionals, digitalising IBC platforms in order to make the resolution process faster and maximise the realisable value of assets.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Crisil #India #Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code #NCLT
first published: Nov 3, 2021 04:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.