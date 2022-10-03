English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Record 83% of Ukrainians want NATO membership: poll

    The Oct. 1-2 poll of 2,000 respondents by Rating Group was conducted after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that Ukraine was submitting an expedited application for NATO membership.

    Reuters
    October 03, 2022 / 10:25 PM IST

    A record 83% of Ukrainians would like their country to join NATO, a Kyiv-based opinion pollster said on Monday, citing a survey conducted after Kyiv applied to join the military bloc.

    The Oct. 1-2 poll of 2,000 respondents by Rating Group was conducted after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that Ukraine was submitting an expedited application for NATO membership.

    Rating Group said the percentage of those supporting NATO membership was the highest ever recorded by a survey in Ukraine. Only 4% said they would vote against joining the bloc and 9% said they would not vote.

    By contrast, in November, 55% voiced support for joining the bloc, illustrating how sharply public opinion has changed on the question of NATO since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has, for years, fiercely opposed the expansion of the alliance, which it sees as a security threat and hostile.

    The new poll indicated that support for NATO membership had risen seven percentage points since June.
    Reuters
    Tags: #membership #NATO #poll #Ukraine
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 10:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.