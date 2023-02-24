 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Recent innovation in digital finance may pose risk of destabilisation: Modi

Meghna Mittal
Feb 24, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon G20 member nations to develop standards and regulations for cryptocurrencies to mitigate the risks of destabilisation and misuse posed by innovation in digital finance.

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing the first meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors under India's G20 presidency, virtually, on Friday.

"Some recent innovations in digital finance also pose risks of destabilisation and misuse. I hope that you will explore how the power of technology can be used for good while developing standards to regulate its possible risks," Modi said.

Highlighting the growing dominance of technology in the world of finance, the prime minister said digital payments have enabled contactless and seamless transactions through the Covid pandemic.