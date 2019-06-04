App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 09:14 AM IST

Received approval from BSE, NSE for reclassification of promoters: Fortis Healthcare

The company has received approval from both the stock exchanges - BSE Ltd and NSE Ltd - for reclassification of the following promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh – Trust, Harpal Singh, Abhishek Singh, Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Mohan Singh, Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt Ltd, Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd and RHC Holding Pvt Ltd, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
Fortis Healthcare said it has received approval from both bourses BSE and NSE for reclassification of its promoters including Singh brothers -- Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh.

The company has received approval from both the stock exchanges - BSE Ltd and NSE Ltd - for reclassification of the following promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh – Trust, Harpal Singh, Abhishek Singh, Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Mohan Singh, Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt Ltd, Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd and RHC Holding Pvt Ltd, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

"The remaining promoter of the company is Northern TK Venture Pte. Ltd," it added.

Fortis in August 2018 had applied for reclassification of these promoters. Post reclassification, Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd remains the promoter of the firm with a 31.17 per cent stake in the healthcare firm.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 08:47 am

tags #Business #Companies

