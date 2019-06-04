Received approval from BSE, NSE for reclassification of promoters: Fortis Healthcare

The company has received approval from both the stock exchanges - BSE Ltd and NSE Ltd - for reclassification of the following promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh – Trust, Harpal Singh, Abhishek Singh, Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Mohan Singh, Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt Ltd, Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd and RHC Holding Pvt Ltd, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.
Fortis Healthcare said it has received approval from both bourses BSE and NSE for reclassification of its promoters including Singh brothers -- Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh.
The company has received approval from both the stock exchanges - BSE Ltd and NSE Ltd - for reclassification of the following promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh – Trust, Harpal Singh, Abhishek Singh, Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Mohan Singh, Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt Ltd, Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd and RHC Holding Pvt Ltd, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.
"The remaining promoter of the company is Northern TK Venture Pte. Ltd," it added.