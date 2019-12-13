Recap 2019 | Here's what made news in India's corporate sector this year

Here are the most important changes that India Inc witnessed in 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Collapse of Jet Airways | India's second-largest airline, grounded aircraft and suspended operations in April 2019. The company has been taken to the bankruptcy court and is looking for a buyer. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Crisis at Zee Entertainment Enterprises | Founder Subhash Chandra had to step down as the company's chairman. Chandra's Essel Group sold its 16.5 percent stake in ZEEL, reducing stake to 5 percent. 3/10 Merger of 10 PSU banks | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced consolidation of 10 PSU Banks into four, lowering the number of state-run lenders to 12 from 27. (Image: PTI) 4/10 Corporate tax rate cut | In a major boost to India Inc, the government cut corporate tax rate to 15 percent from 22 percent. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Trouble for Yes Bank | The lender's stocks plummeted amid negative news reports on the bank, hence to boost sentiment, it announced a $2 billion fund raising plan, which continue to remain in discussion with the board. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 PMC Bank scam | Authorities are investigating a scam at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, which is estimated at over Rs 4,300 crore. The bank has been under RBI directions and has restricted depositors from withdrawing large sums. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/10 Infosys whistleblower incident | A whistleblower accused senior management of the IT major of inflating numbers in its book of accounts. Chief Executive Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy have been reportedly named in the complaint. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 VG Siddhartha's death | The founder of Café Coffee Day, India’s largest café chain, passed away in July of an apparent suicide. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Karvy fraud | SEBI is investigating Karvy Stock Broking over suspected unauthorised use of clients' securities. The NSE and BSE have temporarily suspended Karvy's trading license. (Image: Moneycontrol) 10/10 ArcelorMittal's bid for Essar Steel | The world's largest steelmaker proposed to takeover bankruptcy-hit Essar Steel, which got the Supreme Court nod on November 15. ArcelorMittal's made a takeover bid for Essar Steel for Rs 42,000 crore. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Dec 13, 2019 07:54 am