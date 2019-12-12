Recap 2019 | 481 deals worth $43.5 billion - Here are the biggest M&As signed this year

With 160 deals, the IT and ITes sectors were the busiest followed by manufacturing and healthcare (47). Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 India's corporate sector made fewer deals in 2019 as compared to the previous year, according to Venture Intelligence. As of November-end 2019, 481 deals worth $43.5 billion were signed in the country. This is much lower than the 571 deals worth $86 billion recorded at the end of November 2018. Here's a list of the top M&A deals of the year. (Image: Reuters) 2/6 With 160 deals, IT and ITes sectors were the busiest followed by manufacturing and healthcare (47). The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) space was third, recording 41 deals. (Representative image) 3/6 In July 2019, Canada's Brookfield Asset Management invested Rs 25,215 crore (roughly $3.6 billion) in Reliance Industries' telecom tower assets. This is the single largest private equity deal ever in India. (Image: Reuters) 4/6 Bandhan Bank acquired HDFC-backed Gruh Finance for $3.2 billion (roughly Rs 24,000 crore). (Image: PTI) 5/6 JSW Steel agreed to buy bankruptcy-hit Bhushan Power & Steel for Rs 19,700 crore (roughly $2.74 billion). The buyout is awaiting a green signal from the National Company Law Tribunal. (Image: Reuters) 6/6 Power Finance Corp took over Rural Electrification Corp (REC) for Rs 14,500 crore ($2.1 billion). (Representative Image) *Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. First Published on Dec 12, 2019 07:49 am