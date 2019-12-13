App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 07:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Recap 2019 | 10 CEOs who fell from grace this year

Here are some of the top corporate honchos who fell from grace due to their conduct— either personal or professional— this year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A number of CEOs bowed out unceremoniously this year. They were either sacked, or they resigned after a controversy. Here are some of the top corporate honchos who fell from grace due to their conduct this year.
A number of CEOs bowed out unceremoniously this year. They were either sacked, or resigned over controversial matters. Here are some of the top corporate honchos who fell from grace due to their conduct this year.

Steph Korey: The CEO of Away stepped down from her position after an investigation into allegations of toxic work culture that was perpetuated by Korey.
Steph Korey | The CEO of Away stepped down from her position days after an investigation highlighted the company's toxic work culture. (Image: Steph Korey/Facebook)

Kevin Burns: The chief of vaping firm Juuls had resigned in September after growing concerns regarding the health risks caused by vaping and criticism of its marketing.
Kevin Burns | The chief of vaping firm Juuls resigned in September after growing concerns regarding the health risks associated by vaping and criticism of its marketing. (Image: CNBC)

Steve Easterbrook: The CEO of McDonald's was ousted after he reportedly violated company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee.
Steve Easterbrook | The CEO of McDonald's was ousted after he reportedly violated company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee. (Image: Associated Press)

Adam Neumann: The WeWork CEO was reportedly forced to quit the company due to mounting losses.
Adam Neumann | The WeWork CEO was reportedly forced to quit the company due to mounting losses. (Image: Reuters)

Hiroto Saikawa: The Nissan Motor CEO resigned after an in-house investigation revealed that he was being overpaid through an equity-linked remuneration scheme in 2013.
Hiroto Saikawa | The Nissan Motor CEO resigned after an in-house investigation revealed that he was being overpaid through an equity-linked remuneration scheme in 2013. (Image: Reuters)

Kevin Tsujihara: The Warner Bros CEO quit after he was alleged to have promised acting roles to an actress with whom he was reportedly sexually involved with.
Kevin Tsujihara | The Warner Bros CEO quit after he allegedly promised acting roles to an woman with whom he reportedly had a sexual relationship. (Image: Reuters)

Mark Parker: The Nike chief had quit after two major scandals rocked his career in the two years prior to his resignation, including allegations of gender discrimination.
Mark Parker | The Nike chief quit after two major scandals rocked his career in the two years prior to his resignation, including allegations of gender discrimination. (Image: Reuters)

Ari Askhara: The CEO of Gardua Indonesia was sacked after he allegedly smuggled a motorbike into the country on a new plane from France.
Ari Askhara | The CEO of Gardua Indonesia was sacked after he allegedly smuggled a motorbike into the country on a new plane from France. (Image: Reuters)

Patrick Byrne: The CEO of Overstock resigned after his alleged involvement in an FBI investigation and following certain controversial comments that he made.
Patrick Byrne | The CEO of Overstock resigned after his alleged involvement in an FBI investigation, following certain controversial comments made by him. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 07:52 am

