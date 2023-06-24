English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    REC to provide Rs 3,045 cr finance to Bangalore Metro

    Phase-II project comprises extension of two corridors of Phase-I and establishing 2 new lines from RV Road to Bommasandra and Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara.

    PTI
    June 24, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST
    With completion of Phase-II (72.09 km), the combined network of Bangalore Metro will be 114.39 km, with 101 stations.

    With completion of Phase-II (72.09 km), the combined network of Bangalore Metro will be 114.39 km, with 101 stations.

    State-owned REC Ltd will provide finance of Rs 3,045 crore to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation to develop Phase-II project in Bengaluru.

    REC approved a proposal in this regard at a board meeting held on Saturday, a company statement said.

    Phase-II project comprises extension of two corridors of Phase-I and establishing 2 new lines from RV Road to Bommasandra and Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara.

    The project will enhance connectivity and ease traffic in the city.

    With completion of Phase-II (72.09 km), the combined network of Bangalore Metro will be 114.39 km, with 101 stations.

    REC is an NBFC focusing on power sector financing and development across India.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bangalore metro #Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation #REC Ltd
    first published: Jun 24, 2023 08:16 pm