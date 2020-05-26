App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

REC ties up with TajSATS to provide meals to frontline healthcare workers

REC (formerly known as Rural Electrification Corporation) is spearheading the mission to feed the medical staff in key government hospitals as well as poor daily wage labourers across the nation, through collaborative efforts, the company said in a statement.

State-owned shadow banking firm REC on Tuesday said that it has tied up with TajSATS to provide food to frontline health workers fighting the COVID-19 battle.

REC (formerly known as Rural Electrification Corporation) is spearheading the mission to feed the medical staff in key government hospitals as well as poor daily wage labourers across the nation, through collaborative efforts, the company said in a statement.

REC Foundation, the CSR arm of REC, has partnered with TajSATS (a joint venture of Indian Hotels Company Ltd and SATS Ltd) to distribute specially-made nutritious meal packets for medical staff in Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.

Every day, 300 food packets are being delivered as a gesture of gratitude to the frontline healthcare warriors of New Delhi. Over 18,000 meals will be delivered in New Delhi through this initiative, it added.

REC, in collaboration with various district authorities, NGOs and electricity distribution companies, is already providing cooked meals and ration to the needy across the nation.

This initiative was started when the country went under a nationwide lockdown and will continue for its entire duration.

REC is a state-run non-banking finance company focusing on power sector financing and development across India.

First Published on May 26, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Healthcare workers #REC #TajSATS

