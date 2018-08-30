App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

REC seeks shareholders nod to raise borrowing limit to Rs 3.5 lakh cr

"The projected level of borrowing during 2018-19 is likely to exceed the presently approved limit. Therefore, the consent of the Members is sought for increasing the borrowing limit from Rs 200,000 crore to Rs 3,50,000 crore to cover further requirement of borrowing," the notice for AGM on September 25 stated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-run Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) has sought its shareholders approval to raise its overall borrowing limit to Rs 3.5 lakh crore from existing Rs 2 lakh crore. The company at its annual general meeting scheduled on September 25 would also seek vote on changing name of the company to REC Ltd.

The net amount of borrowing of the company as on March 31, 2018 was Rs 1,98,791 crore and a sum of Rs 60,000 crore is likely to be borrowed during 2018-19 for lending activities.

It is also proposed through a special resolution to authorise the Board to mortgage /create charge on immovable and/or movable properties of the Company, both present and future, for securing loan up to Rs 3,50,000 crore.

In another proposal the company said that considering that ‘REC' has become a brand name and is recognised by public at large in India and abroad, it is proposed to change the name of the company from “Rural Electrification Corporation Limited” to “REC Limited”.

It said, "In day to day interactions, discussions, correspondence with statutory bodies, borrowers, lenders, investors and other stakeholders, the Company is normally using abbreviated names “REC” & “RECL” and these names are well recognized across the industry and market. Further, logo of the Company registered with the Trade Marks Registry is also containing the word “REC”.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 09:36 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Rural Electrification Corporation

