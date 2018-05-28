App
May 28, 2018 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

REC Q4 net down 36% at Rs 834 cr

State-run Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) said its standalone net profit dipped 36.72 percent at Rs 834.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2018 mainly due to lower revenues. The company's standalone net profit stood at Rs 1,319.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2017, it said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue in the March quarter declined to Rs 5,665.03 crore from Rs 5,980.58 crore a year ago.

Consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 4,689.46 crore in 2017-18, down from Rs 6,313.37 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company's total income dipped to Rs 23,101.40 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 24,361.23 crore in the previous fiscal.

REC's board, in a meeting held today, also recommended the payment of final dividend of Rs 1.75 per share on the face value of Rs 10 each for 2017-18.

The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 7.40 per equity share already declared in February, 2018, thereby making total dividend for 2017-18 to Rs 9.15 per share, on the face value of Rs 10 each. The final dividend for 2017-18, if declared at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM), will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of AGM.

