REC inks pact with KfW Development Bank to finance power sector, renewable energy projects

Representative image

In accordance with the approval granted by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, REC Limited -- the public sector undertaking – announced on December 23 that it has entered into an agreement with Frankfurt-based KfW Development Bank to avail an Official Development Assistance (ODA) term loan worth $169.5 million under the Indo-German bilateral partnership.

The proceeds of the ODA loan from the German state-owned bank will be deployed for part financing of innovative solar PV technology-based generation projects in India at competitive interest rates.

Notably, this is the fifth credit line that has been signed between KfW Bank and REC Limited to finance power sector projects and the third credit line for financing renewable energy projects.

REC, formerly known as the Rural Electrification Corporation Limited, finances and promotes power projects across the country. It offers the lowest interest rates to the renewable energy sector among all the segments being financed by the corporation.

State-owned REC had earlier this year got shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 85,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible bonds or debentures.

The fundraising was aimed at helping the company explore business opportunities like funding or undertaking studies, research on any project including training and also financing of projects, activities or works in respect of electrical and electromechanical/hydro systems, projects of lift irrigation, smart city, electrification of railway lines, airports, etc.