REC gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 75,000 cr via bonds

The shareholders have approved the proposal for raising of funds through issue of unsecured/secured non-convertible bonds/debentures through private placement, up to an amount of Rs 75,000 crore, in one or more tranches, in the annual general meeting held on August 29, the company said in a BSE filing.
The shareholders have approved the proposal for raising of funds through issue of unsecured/secured non-convertible bonds/debentures through private placement, up to an amount of Rs 75,000 crore, in one or more tranches, in the annual general meeting held on August 29, the company said in a BSE filing.The funds will be raised from time to time during a period of one year from August, 29, 2019.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 10:31 pm