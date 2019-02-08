App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

REC December quarter profit jumps 16% to Rs 1,275 crore

Total revenue of the company rose to Rs 7,257 crore in the latest quarter from Rs 5,637 crore in December quarter 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run REC on Friday posted 16 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 1,275 crore for December quarter 2018, mainly on account of higher revenues. The company's net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 1,097 crore, as per a BSE filing.

Total revenue of the company rose to Rs 7,257 crore in the latest quarter from Rs 5,637 crore in December quarter 2017.

The firm sanctioned loans worth Rs 28,587 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 38,885 crore a year ago. Loan disbursed stood at Rs 19,727 crore as against Rs 12,892 crore in the year-ago period.

Net profit in April-December period rose 26 per cent to Rs 4,508 crore from Rs 3,580 crore in the same period last fiscal. Total income in the period was higher at Rs 19,131 crore from Rs 16,792 crore a year ago.

related news

The company said its loan book has increased by 20 per cent, growing from Rs 2.24 lakh crore as at December-end 2017 to Rs 2.69 lakh crore as on December 31, 2018.

Earnings per share (EPS) during third quarter has also increased to Rs 6.45, in comparison to EPS of Rs 5.55 in the year-ago three months.

The net worth of the company stands at Rs 35,367 crore as at December-end 2018. The capital adequacy ratio also improved from 16.14 per cent to 16.84 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The Interest Coverage Ratio has also been at a healthy 1.56 for the period ended December 31, 2018.

Net bad loan percentage improved from 4.28 per cent to 3.96 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Further, it said there are no indications of credit impairment in the loans to the government sector, forming 88 per cent of the loan book.

"While the financial sector is witnessing challenging times, the company has sustained its strong operational performance during the period ended December 31 2018. The company stays committed towards the growth of power sector and remains geared towards harnessing the opportunities across the power sector value chain," Chairman and MD P V Ramesh said in the statement.

REC is an infrastructure finance company focusing on power sector.

It provides financial assistance to state electricity boards, state governments, central/state power utilities, independent power producers, rural electric cooperatives and private sector utilities.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 08:08 pm

tags #Business #Market news #REC #Results #Rural Electric Corporation

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.