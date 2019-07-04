App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

REC board to consider proposal to raise Rs 75,000 cr via bonds

The funds will actually be raised, from time to time, during a period of one year from the date of passing of resolution by the shareholders in the ensuing AGM.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned REC Ltd said Thursday that its board would consider a proposal next week to raise Rs 75,000 crore through bonds or debentures on a private placement basis in one or more tranches in the next one year.

"Board of directors of REC Ltd, in its meeting scheduled to be held on July 10, 2019, will inter alia consider a proposal for raising of funds through issue of unsecured/secured non-convertible bonds/debentures through private placement, up to an amount of Rs 75,000 crore, in one or more tranches, subject to approval of shareholders in this regard in the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the company," a BSE filing said.

The funds will actually be raised, from time to time, during a period of one year from the date of passing of resolution by the shareholders in the ensuing AGM, with the approval of competent authority as per powers delegated in this regard, by the board of directors in the meeting, according to the statement.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 07:19 pm

tags #1080 video recording #Business #Companies #REC

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.